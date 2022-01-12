Nine Wicked Awesome Words Only Massachusetts Residents Truly Understand

We're known for a lot here in Massachusetts and our unique vernacular is at the top of the list. We're not just talking about the world-famous Boston accent, which is actually only held by a small amount of Massachusetts residents and changes regionally depending on the Boston neighborhood.

We're talking about actual words that you might only hear in a Massachusetts conversation or words that might have a much different meaning in the Bay State. While lifelong residents have always embraced these words, Boston-based movies and tv shows have put some of the phrases on the radar for the rest of the country, so I thought we'd run down what they actually mean.