Visit This Massachusetts Beach if You Want to Avoid Summer Crowds

It's that time of year when summer vacation plans are being lined up. Attractions like camping, amusement parks, and beaches are just some fun activities that vacationers will participate in.

If you plan on vacationing in Massachusetts this summer you'll have plenty of fun options to choose from. However, some places can get quite crowded. Whether it's experiencing thrill rides at Six Flags New England in Agawam, attending a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, or catching some rays at the many beaches on Cape Cod, you may find yourself elbow to elbow with other vacationers.

Massachusetts is Home to a Quiet Beach That is Perfect if You Want to Avoid Crowds This Summer

Speaking of beaches, if spending time in the sand is on your list of vacation plans this summer and you want to avoid crowds you may want to check out one particular beach in Massachusetts. According to WorldAtlas Keyes Memorial Beach in Barnstable is quiet and lacks crowds. Plus, the beach is a great option for families. Here's an excerpt from the site's review of Keyes Memorial Beach.

This family-friendly spot is a little quieter as it is less easily (or cost-effectively) available, hidden away in the Hyannis neighborhood of Barnstable. It has soft, clean sand paired with calm waves, perfect for swimming (when the lifeguards are on duty), as well as picnic tables, barbecue grills, a snack bar, restrooms, and showers with a handicap-accessible parking lot on Ocean Avenue. The beach is surrounded by some parkland, but Barnstable also has many hiking trails and other attractions for your exploration.

If you are trying to avoid crowds this summer but still want to spend time on the beach then Keyes Memorial Beach may be perfect for you. If you are looking for some non-beach summer attractions in Massachusetts with little crowd activity check out these other Massachusetts destinations here.

