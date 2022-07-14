No Joke–“Chocolate To Die For” Ice Cream May Actually Kill You

I know this probably sounds like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's no laughing matter. Once again, the Food and Drug Administration has alerted the media to spread the word about a recall of a potentially dangerous food product.

Get our free mobile app

The FDA reports that Belfonte Dairy has announced a recall of their "Chocolate to Die For" Premium Ice Cream. The reason? The product may contain undeclared peanuts which could be deadly for anyone with peanut, or peanut-related allergies.

Those who are allergic to peanuts or have severe sensitivity to peanuts may suffer a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product. This recall is for the 1.5-quart containers that feature the codes referenced in the photos below:

Courtesy of Belfonte Dairy/FDA Courtesy of Belfonte Dairy/FDA loading...

Consumers who do have the recalled product with the specified codes in the above image can return them to where they were purchased for a full refund on the product. Keep in mind that other products from Belfonte are not part of this recall.

If the codes are unclear in the above image, the plant code is 29-050 and the "Use By" dates are either 5/18/24 or 6/08/24. The UPC codes are 83057 and 17049. The recall was initiated after the company received a consumer complaint and discovered that the ice cream was shipped in containers that did not declare the presence of peanuts.

Thankfully, folks in New England are safe, as the ice cream was only shipped to certain areas of the country. However, if you have family or friends who live in or near Kansas City(that's Missouri and Kansas), the Missouri Metro area, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and other cities in Missouri plus surrounding areas, you may want to reach out and alert them

As I always say, it's better to be safe than sorry. For more on the recall, check out the FDA's website here. And thanks to the FDA for spreading the word.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America