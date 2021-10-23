No Mount Greylock Auto Road Access after November 30th

Time is running out for a trip up the auto road on Mount Greylock. The auto road will be closing for the season next Saturday (October 30th) at 3 pm. All vehicles must be off the mountain before the 3 pm deadline. A Facebook post on the Mount Greylock Reservation’s Facebook page posted the notice from the Department of Conservation and Recreation that oversees Massachusetts State Parks.

Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts and overlooks the Berkshires from the peak at 3,491 feet. It is reported that on a clear day you can see as far as 90 miles from the summit. With over 70-miles of trails, Mount Greylock is a favorite spot for hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

Mount Greylock has been a popular spot this fall to take in everything that nature has to offer. It is a favorite location for residents of the Berkshires and visitors that appreciate the beauty that no one should take for granted. Even with the closure of the auto road, there are opportunities for those that are a bit more hardcore to enjoy the beautiful Mount Greylock.

At the summit of Mount Greylock sits the Veterans War Memorial Tower that was constructed between 1931 and 1932 at a cost of $200,000. It was closed in 2013 because of structural concerns. A Pittsfield company was awarded a $2.6 million contract to restore the tower in 2015. It was rededicated by Mass Governor Charlie Baker and reopened to the public in July of 2017 according to Wikipedia.

