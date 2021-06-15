Weather has continued to push this project back. Originally slated to pave Main Street in Lee yesterday, rain forced the project to be put on hold until after midnight tonight.

There will be no overnight parking allowed downtown for the next couple of days as Palmer Paving will be paving Main Street and continuing work on Housatonic Street, Center Street, East Center Street and Columbia Street.

Other work continues in neighboring cities and towns. In Pittsfield the Street Improvement Project continues through Friday the 18th according to a post on the City of Pittsfield Facebook page. The project includes curb removal on Hawthorne Ave, Oxford Street, Brenton Terrace, Cadwell Road, Velma Ave, Westview Road, Scott Drive and Buel Street. Parking is prohibited between 7am and 5pm on those city streets. The rain yesterday may cause some delays in the project’s completion.

The Mass Pike has a number of projects and lane shifts between the Lee exit to the Westfield exit, both west and east bound. The work is not causing delays; however, drivers need to slow to the posted speed limits for the safety of the driver and the DOT crew working the roadways. In the areas of lane shifts the barriers leave a narrow lane between the drivable highway lane and the work site the construction and repairs are underway. There is very little room for error. Highway work is very dangerous and even without any of the construction sites involved, there has been an uptick in accidents and fatalities on the Mass Turnpike this year.

You can keep track of DOT projects on the DOT website going through Mass.Gov site.