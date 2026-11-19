The days are zooming by, and before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here and gone. With the holiday arriving on November 26, now is about the time many people are getting their plans in order.

If you are hosting the meal, you're probably starting your shopping or at least thinking about it. Plus, if you're expecting guests this year, getting the house in order is more than likely also on the checklist. Vacuuming, dusting, cleaning the bathroom, laundry, and having all of the needed silverware, dishes, and more can all be expected when hosting the meal.

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Berkshire County Parents May Need to Do Some Planning for Wednesday, November 25

Another thing that may be on your mind if you are a Berkshire County parent of a school-aged child is that many students will have November 25 off (Thanksgiving Eve). If you're a working parent, you'll also probably need someone ready to go to watch your child while you're at work. Whether it's a neighbor, grandparent, friend, etc., you'll need someone to step in. If you are taking November 25 off, then you are all set. Having another person around to watch your child could be handy if you are prepping for Thanksgiving on November 25.

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Which Berkshire County Schools Are Not In Session on November 25?

While some schools may be in session on November 25, the following districts won't have school.

Pittsfield Public Schools

Mount Greylock Regional

Central Berkshire Regional

North Adams Public Schools

Berkshire Hills Regional School District

Prepare, Prepare, Prepare

Just remember, planning and preparation will prevent future headaches. Happy Thanksgiving. I hope it's a great one for you and your family this year.

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