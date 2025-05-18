The warm weather will be heating up even more as we enter the summer season, and folks throughout Massachusetts will be swimming in pools, the ocean, waterfalls, or whatever they can to cool off. But know this: Swimming isn't allowed in the biggest lake in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

The Quabbin Reservoir, which flows through the cities of Petersham, New Salem, Belchertown, Hardwick, Ware, Shutesbury, and Pelham, has a surface area of 38.6 square miles and 412 billion gallons of water, and is a beautiful body of water you may want to experience this summer.

You Can't Swim in the Biggest Lake in Massachusetts

Quabbin Reservoir has been recognized by many as one of the best places for boating in Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, you can also partake in activities such as fishing, running, walking, biking, cross-country skiing, hunting, and snowshoeing. However, swimming is off-limits to protect the water supply. Also, if you plan on visiting Quabbin Reservoir, you'll need to leave your dog at home as dogs are not allowed on the premises.

Other restrictions at the Quabbin Reservoir include the Following:

No grills/stoves/fires of any kind

No alcoholic beverages

No camping

No drones

No horses

Entry and exit through designated gates or areas only

Boating is allowed, but only for fishing purposes

It's Worth a Visit to Quabbin Reservoir. Take a Virtual Tour Below

While there are some restrictions, there are many fun things you can do at the Quabbin Reservoir, and it's worth a visit this summer. Learn more about the Quabbin Reservoir here and check out a video tour below courtesy of MassDCR.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker