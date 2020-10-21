Nonprofit Center Hosts Virtual Information Session

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting a virtual “Meet & Greet” via Zoom for members and “not yet” members to learn how to make the most of NPC programs and services.

NPC shared with us in a press release that taking place this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., NPC Board Chair, Erika Allison, will interview founder Liana Toscanini about membership benefits, popular programs, and lesser-known services and resources. Participants will be able to ask questions and hear from NPC members.

The Nonprofit Center was founded in 2016 to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow. It now offers nearly two dozen programs and services including the Giving Back guide, the Berkshire Nonprofit Awards, volunteer fairs and educational webinars.

The event is free and open to any nonprofit or business that serves nonprofits. Register online by going here or call (413) 645-3151.

About the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

The idea for the Nonprofit Center evolved over a period of ten years, sprouting from the founder’s involvement in many small civic and nonprofit groups. In 2016, after meetings with professionals from both the nonprofit and business worlds, a structure for the Nonprofit Center emerged. Similar to a Chamber of Commerce, the NPC serves as the clearing house for information for nonprofits and has become a vital resource for the community.

In its first year, the NPC launched a web site with a “resource” section, an educational workshop series, and a giving guide connecting nonprofits with community members wishing to get more involved. The NPC also fields calls for information and referrals, meets individually with nonprofits, coaches boards and management, and represents the Berkshires on the Board of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network.

You can learn about NPC by going here.

Featured Image: Liana Toscanini