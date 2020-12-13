Nor’easter Headed Our Way?

That's the question that I'm sure is on your mind for this upcoming week.

The National Weather Service is predicting significant snowfall for Massachusetts and Southern New England which will take place from Wednesday to Thursday and some freezing precipitation could join the wintry party.

The question remains, will the storm come close enough to dump heavy amounts of precipitation in our area?

The National Weather Service online stated the following in the Area Forecast Discussion section:

Wednesday begins with an upper-level trough across the Missouri Valley pushing east-northeastward towards the mid-Atlantic Wednesday night into Thursday morning, attempting to go negatively-tilted. At the surface, a double-barrel low pressure system will start its northeastward track towards the Northeast. The first low over the Ohio Valley will weaken and transfer its energy to another low near the Carolina coast. The low off the Carolina coast will strengthen as it tracks northeastward, probably passing near or just to the east of Cape Cod. Meanwhile, a high pressure system across southern Canada (supplying the cold air) will retreat northward. With temperatures in the teens and 20s during the entire event, precipitation will be all snow. How much snow, however, remains uncertain, though some parts of the area could end up with at least a moderate if not heavy accumulation.

So, it's still too early to tell how our region will be affected by the storm. Currently AccuWeather is calling for 1-3 inches of snow late Wednesday afternoon while the National Weather Service is keeping things general by forecasting snow likely for our area on Wednesday through Thursday. We'll have to wait and see as we move closer to midweek.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As this storm develops, we will certainly get the word out with our winter watch updates. In addition, you can check weather conditions 24/7 by going here, going to the free WSBS app or calling the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.