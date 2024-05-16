Foul Virus Cases Rising Across Massachusetts

A foul virus is making the rounds throughout Massachusetts. Luckily this virus doesn't last that long and it's not deadly. So, if you get the virus it will be more of a pain in the you-know-where but nothing that is life-threatening.

What is The Virus That is Currently Spreading Throughout Massachusetts?

The Norovirus is the virus that many Massachusetts folks are dealing with at the moment. Symptoms of the Norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Other symptoms can include headache, fever, and chills, and muscle aches. These symptoms usually begin 1-2 days after exposure to the virus and will last about 1-2 days in most people, with no long-term effects. No area is off limits when it comes to contracting the virus. Whether you live in Worcester, Boston, Springfield, the Berkshires, or anywhere throughout Massachusetts you could get nailed with the Norovirus.

What You Should Do If You Get The Virus and Prevention Tips for Massachusetts Folks

If you contract the virus you should drink plenty of liquids and get plenty of rest. Mass.gov lists a number of Norovirus prevention tips including the following:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before eating or preparing food, after using the toilet, and after changing diapers.

Make sure all food preparation areas are clean before use

Cook your food completely. Wash all fruits and vegetables.

More Prevention Tips and Additional Resources

You can get more prevention tips and learn more about the Norovirus by going here and by calling the Massachusetts Department of Public Health: Division of Epidemiology and Immunization (617) 983-6800 or toll-free at (888) 658-2850 or Division of Food & Drugs (617) 983-6700. You can also contact your local board of health for more information. Happy summer and stay healthy.

