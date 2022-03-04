North Adams Event Will Help You Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Is there anything more important than keeping our kids safe? I'd say the answer to that question is a resounding, no. Certainly, one of the best ways that we can protect our little ones is to teach them, and ourselves really, how to navigate the internet safely and securely. It's no secret that there are baddies out there, and keeping them from gaining access to our kids is so vitally important.

Get this on your calendar so you don't forget!

There is an event coming up in North Adams that you should mark on your calendar right now. According to a post on the Berkshire District Attorney's Office Facebook page, The DA's Office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Massachusetts State Police, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, and North Adams Public Schools, will be teaming up to provide parents, caregivers, and educators a presentation on how to best protect children from online exploitation. The event is set to take place at Drury High School on March 30th.

fizkes fizkes loading...

What subjects will be covered?

After some opening remarks from Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Superintendent of North Adams Public Schools Barbara Malkas, you will learn about:

Being Safe and Secure Online

Social Media 101

Digital Footprint

Gaming

Cyberbullying

Sexting

Sextortion

Protecting Against Online Predation

Get our free mobile app

Young teen girl sitting on her bed writing in a notebook monkeybusinessimages loading...

IF YOU GO:

Date: March 30, 2022

Time: 5:45 PM to 8:00 PM

Place: Drury High School, 1130 Church St., North Adams

*You will need to RVSP to Stephanie at nbCC by Friday, March 25 by calling (413) 663-7588. Masks will be required and distancing protocols will be in place.

Dinner from 5:45 PM to 6:25 PM. The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM.

attachment-event loading...

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.