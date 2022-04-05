North Adams Man Sentenced For Involvement In US Capitol Riot

Here we are well over a year after the riots at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the fallout is still being dealt with by many, especially by some right here in Berkshire County.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia reports that a North Adams man has been sentenced for his part in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Brian McCreary, a 34-year-old from North Adams, was sentenced on Friday, April 1, to one to three years of probation which includes 42 days of intermittent incarceration and two months of home detention.

In addition, McCreary must also pay a fine of $2,500 and $500 in restitution. The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCreary back on February 4th of last year and he was indicted on February 17th.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCreary was charged with the following:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

At his arraignment on February 21, 2021, McCreary pleaded not guilty to all 5 counts. At his plea agreement hearing in October, McCreary pled guilty to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

