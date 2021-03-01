North Adams Radio Station WNAW Flips to Country Music

Some major changes to radio in the Berkshires this morning with local North Adams radio station WNAW flipping to country music as “New Country 94-7. The switch to country isn’t the only major change at WNAW. The station also recently added an FM frequency on 94.7. Adding the FM, the station is now broadcasting in stereo and has a much bigger reach now penetrating into the Pittsfield and has been heard as far south as the Lee/Lenox line. For decades WNAW has been on AM 1230 and only heard in the immediate North Adams area.

The launch to New Country will feature Rich Whitman, a local radio talent that has been heard in the Berkshires on WNAW’s sister station Live 95.9. Longtime radio vet Dave Fierro, a local legend that has been waking up the Berkshires for years, no longer has to set his alarm as he makes the segue to afternoons beginning today on WNAW. The host of the Saturday “Trading Post” program, Ryan Pause will hold down middays and the popular syndicated Taste of Country Nights from Nashville rounds out the new programming line-up.

Country music is the most popular format in the country. “New Country” features current country music from the most popular country stars performing today. The music of Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Darius Rucker and Eric Church to name a few can now be enjoyed in North County on 94.7.

Get our free mobile app

In 2021 you don’t even need a radio to enjoy your favorite music anymore. The WNAW App features everything from a “Listen Live” button, local news, information, weather, contesting and even a tap on the nav bar will call the station’s studio. The App is available in the App Store and Google Play.

WNAW is owned by Townsquare Media, one of the most successful broadcast companies in the country. Over a decade ago, Townsquare had the vision to develop digital platforms across all of their stations. The combination of on-air and digital allows a Townsquare Media station to super-serve the listeners and businesses in their local community. The combination of broadcast and digital platforms has been a game changer for the company. In the Berkshires Townsquare also operates three stations in Pittsfield…Live 95.9, WBEC-AM and Whoopee FM and WSBS in Great Barrington.

In addition to country music WNAW will continue to carry the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.