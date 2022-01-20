North Adams Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Charges

The long arm of the law collars someone again. The North Adams Police Department reports on Wednesday, January 19 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police spotted a blue sedan in the area of Eagle Street with several insurance and registration issues.

Police then conducted a motor vehicle stop and determined the car was unregistered after a thorough investigation. The vehicle was also not properly insured and displayed illegally attached Massachusetts registration plates.

The vehicle's driver was informed they would be receiving a uniform citation by mail for the particular offenses and sent on their way. Before towing the motor vehicle from the scene, North Adams police performed an inventory check on the vehicle.

Officers located a box of 9mm ammunition in the glove compartment next to other items that were confirmed to belong to the driver of the vehicle. The driver did not have a valid Firearms Identification Card or License To Carry to be in possession of the ammunition.

Before proceeding further, officers on the scene called for backup to assist. It was eventually determined that there was probable cause that the driver was likely in possession of a firearm.

Officers attempted to detain the suspect at which time a struggle ensued. After the struggle, authorities were able to secure the driver in handcuffs. After a quick search, a loaded, illegally possessed handgun was found on the individual.

The individual was taken into custody and transported back to North Adams Police Department headquarters for booking before being transferred to Northern Berkshire District Court where they were charged with the following violations:

Illegally Attaching Registration Plate

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Carrying Loaded Firearm without License

Possess Ammunition without FID/LTC

For more on the story, please check out the North Adams Police Department's Facebook page here.

