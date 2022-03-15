North Adams Woman Guilty Of March 2019 Assault in Pittsfield

A woman from the Northern Berkshires has been found guilty and is facing sentencing in the March 2019 assault of a single victim in the City of Pittsfield.

Two-day trial results in the conviction of North Adams woman...

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, after a two-day trial in Berkshire Superior Court, a guilty verdict was obtained on a North Adams woman for assault and battery. The jury, on Friday, found 21-year-old Kassidy Tatro, guilty of a single count of assault and battery.

Judge John Agostini has scheduled sentencing for March 21st. According to the DA's Office, Tatro attacked the victim outside of a Wahconah Street address in Pittsfield on March 8th, 2019.

Get our free mobile app

Tatro was arrested on March 10th of 2019...

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit investigated the assault and battery and troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks arrested Tatro on March 10, 2019.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington says her office remains committed to holding doers of violence responsible...

I thank the Massachusetts State Police for their investigation into this assault and battery and the jury for their careful consideration of the facts presented at trial. My office remains dedicated to holding those who commit violence in our community accountable. This verdict is another example of the hard work our office continues to put into representing the Commonwealth every day in the pursuit of justice.

The information in this article was made available to us as part of a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

(We will update this story if more information should be made available to us)

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.