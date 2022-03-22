North Adams Woman Will Serve a Year In Jail For 2019 Assault

In line with State sentencing guidelines, a North Adam woman will be serving one year in jail for a March 2019 assault she committed in the City of Pittsfield. A second-year will be a suspended sentence.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured a jail sentence for a North Adams woman after the jury found her guilty of assault and battery. 21-year-old Kassidy Tatro was found guilty of a single count of assault and battery on Friday, March 8th.

Judge John Agostini, on Monday, adopted the Commonwealth’s sentencing recommendation of two years in jail, one year would be served directly and one year would be suspended. The state’s sentencing guidelines call for zero to 12 months. The Defense Counsel had requested probation.

Tatro attacked the victim outside of a Wahconah Street address in Pittsfield on March 8th, 2019. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit investigated the assault and battery and troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks arrested Tatro on March 10th of 2019.

This sentence reflects the seriousness of the attack on the victim. I am proud of my team for holding the perpetrator of this violent attack accountable for her actions. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

