Northampton Man Arrested For Monday Hit-And-Run At UMass Amherst

An arrest was made on Wednesday evening in a Monday hit-and-run incident at the University of Massachusetts flagship campus in Amherst. Although there are not a lot of details available at this point.

Arraignment was due to take place today...

The car was located and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night. The individual who is believed to be the driver of the car that hit and badly injured a 20-year-old Umass student before driving off was due to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire Court in Belchertown today.

Driver's identity was being withheld...

The drivers' name has not been released at this point, but according to authorities, he is not a student at the college. He was arrested at his home in Northampton Wednesday night at around 7:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

The student was in a crosswalk when he was struck...

According to the initial media release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, when the suspect was being sought, the driver failed to stop after striking the male pedestrian crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk on the UMass Amherst campus around 10:15 pm on Monday.

The student remains hospitalized at Bay State Medical Center with serious injuries.

This blurry photo was initially distributed across social media to help locate the suspect on Monday:

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

The incident remains under investigation, and for now, there is no further information available. We will update this story, if and when, the driver is identified by authorities.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.