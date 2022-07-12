Northampton Man Arrested For Murder After Fatal Stabbing

Tragically, a woman has died after a stabbing that took place this past weekend on Hatfield Street in Northampton turned fatal. Incidentally, this case marks the first homicide this year in Hampshire County.

According to a media statement from the Northampton Police Department via their Facebook page, the suspect has been arrested and was arraigned yesterday morning in Northampton District Court.

Northampton Police report that Devin Bryden, 24, of Northampton, was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his 21-year-old roommate whose name is not being released at this time.

Apparently, the two met while attending an adult education school. Bryden told police that he was going to be homeless soon, so he stabbed the victim in order to steal her vehicle.

According to the police, a friend of the victim called them Sunday evening to the apartment at 11 Hatfield Street. That's where police found the victim around 6 p.m. The friend told the police that Bryden was the victim's roommate.

During the course of the investigation, police found Bryden hiding inside the victim's car in a parking lot in the city of Westfield. Bryden was then taken back to Northampton for questioning and subsequently arrested.

Bryden pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge granted the Prosecution's request of holding Bryden without the right to bail. The homicide is still under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police's Detective Unit.

For more on the story, check out the media statement on the Northampton Police Department's Facebook page here.

