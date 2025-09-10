Massachusetts has an abundance of great local restaurants throughout the state. No matter what kind of dishes are served or what type of atmosphere any restaurant provides, you know it's most likely going to be a unique experience at most local joints throughout the Bay State. It just so happens we now know what independent family-friendly restaurant is the absolute best in all of Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' has gone out of their way to pick out the best independent family-friendly restaurant in every state. No matter what time of year it is, it's always important to know where that particular eatery might be in the Bay State when the family gets hungry.

Where is the Best Independent Family-Friendly Restaurant in Massachusetts?

You might guess that this family-friendly spot would be over on the east coast and you would be exactly right. While this franchise has seven different location in the Bay State, there was one that was singled out as the best family-friendly restaurant in the state. In Boston's Back Bay, you will find a great eatery known as The Friendly Toast.

The food looks pretty amazing no matter what you're craving (especially if you like breakfast food). Here's why 'Love Food' said this is the best independent family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts:

People rave about The Friendly Toast’s excellent brunch dishes, like pancakes and Benedicts, which make both kids and adults very happy. There’s sometimes a wait to be seated, though there’s no need to stand in line, and there’s a playground outside to keep children occupied if you do hang around. The kitschy décor and soda fountain drinks bring a fun, retro feel, too.

Massachusetts has other locations for The Friendly Toast are in Burlington Mall, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, Dedham, and North Andover, but the Boston spot in Back Bay is known as the most family-friendly spot in the Bay State. Perhaps that's one more must-try stop for your next road trip this year.