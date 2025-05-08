Nostalgic Restaurant Makes Triumphant Return To Massachusetts

Big news, Massachusetts residents! A once-popular restaurant chain has made a big return to where they first began over 55 years ago--in Massachusetts! I actually did a post on this a few months ago, but since it's still trending on social media, I decided to do an update.

I mentioned in the initial post how much I loved this restaurant chain, and judging by the feedback, a lot of YOU loved this place, as well. We had our own location right here in Berkshire County and it brought back some fond memories for me.

Back in the late 1980s when I first started in the wonderful world of radio, one of my mentors here at Live 105 (still WBEC-FM, just a different spot on the dial. Live 95.9 didn't happen until years later) was CJ Preisser.

Anybody reading this out there remember CJ Preisser? He helped me out a lot (along with Rick Stohr. What's up, Brud?). Anyway, I was actually thrown into the overnight radio slot relatively quickly due to CJ getting severely hurt in a motorcycle accident.

CJ and I would occasionally head to the Ground Round at the newly opened Berkshire Mall (this was the late 80s remember). Anyway, we used to have a lot of great times at the Round.

Call me crazy but the food was decent and (at the time) very affordable. I think my favorite menu item was the Teriyaki Wings (man oh man, I loved them). Let me try to explain why I loved them so much.

The teriyaki wings had just the right amount of spice so that I didn't notice it right away but by the end of the meal, my scalp was definitely sweating. If you're not a fan of food that's even remotely spicy, my explanation probably made you even more confused. But if you love food that has a nice slow burn, you know why I always went back for more.

If you were also a fan of the Ground Round, then you'll love this. Boston.com reports that the Ground Round, which all but closed-up shop back in 2004, has returned to Massachusetts, the place where it all began!

For those of you that don't know, the very first Ground Round opened up in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts back in 1969. And Shrewsbury is where the Ground Round recently celebrated their Grand Opening last week.

Boston.com reports that the new Ground Round isn't exactly the same as it was. The restaurant brought back the things that REALLY mattered such as good old stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, fair prices, and the penny-a-pound scale. Remember that?

A lot of people do! I mean, there's a deal that's hard to beat! Kids' meals that only cost their weight in pennies? You gotta love that! Also returning is this fan-favorite menu item: helmet ice cream! Anybody who ever frequented the Ground Round knows what I'm talking about.

It is exactly what it's name implies. Ice cream served in a mini-baseball helmet! AND YOU GOT TO KEEP THE HELMET! Awesome! FYI, one thing they did NOT bring back is Bingo the Clown. Great idea, guys. The clown was kinda creepy.

Anyway (see how I get lost in nostalgia like that?), Boston.com reported there was quite the crowd of people who showed up for the opening, apparently missing the Round as much as I did. I can't help but see this as good news.

The Ground Round declared bankruptcy back in 2004 and right now there are only 4 other restaurants operating in the United States. Hopefully, this new opening in Massachusetts is proof that the Ground Round is mounting a comeback!

For the full story, please visit Boston.com's website for all the particulars and may I be the first to say, "Ground Round--Welcome Back!"

