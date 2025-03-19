Massachusetts has such a variety of local restaurants and eateries throughout the state, that even some places that are relatively well known can overlooked and referred to as a hole-in-the-wall type of spot. That's what seems to be the case for one place that is relatively well known in the Bay State for being one of the best burger spots throughout the state. But recognition is recognition, and this burger joint is now the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in the state.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' recently released its list of the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint in Every State. While it was certainly no surprise to see this burger spot receive accolades for being a great burger joint, it was surprising to see it known as a hole-in-the-wall spot to some extent. But one things for sure, it is known for its great burgers. After all, it's been repeatedly known for having one of the top-rated burgers in all of Massachusetts before.

What Massachusetts Burger Spot is the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint in the State?

If you happen to be passing through the town of West Springfield or Holyoke, that is where you will find the spot that is the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Massachusetts, at White Hut.

Let's see what 'Cheapism' had to say about them being the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Massachusetts:

There's nothing fancy about White Hut — it really is just a white hut. But it's been going since 1939 with no signs of slowing, thanks mostly to its slider-like "hamburgs" and "cheesburgs." The beef is falling-apart thin, and the buns are soft and griddled lightly on top for texture. Keep these classics simple with just cheese and grilled onions.

It seems that it really depends on what your definition of a "hole-in-the-wall" spot is, but one thing is for sure, we all know that White Hut has great burgers! If you find yourself in West Springfield or Holyoke, you know where to seek out if you're craving a good burger. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

