Noted Travel Guide Says This Massachusetts Spot Is A “Must-See”

Berkshire County, while trolling the internet the other day, I happened to stumble across this little item that I thought was not only fantastically cool, but I just had to spread the word about it.

Recently, Fodor's Travel, the experts on travel information along with tourist info, published the Top 25 Must See Bucket List of Places to Visit in the United States. You know, bucket list? As in "places you should absolutely check out before you die if at all possible."

Places like the beautiful, awe-inspiring Grand Canyon in Arizona, or the cleaned-up(but with still plenty to see) Times Square in New York City. Heck, even one of my all-time favorite places made the list and I'm happy to say that I've been there several times: the majestic, magnetic Vieux Carre(better known as the French Quarter), the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans.

However, I'm happy to report that another one of my all-time favorite places to put on your bucket list also made the list...And it's right here in Massachusetts. I'll give you a hint or two. It's been open for business since 1912 and it's the home of a much-beloved baseball team. Ooops, I just gave it away, didn't I?

That's right, Red Sox fans, Fodor's Travel included Boston's Fenway Park at #4 on their list of Top 25 Must-See List of Places to Visit in the U.S. That is frickin' AWESOME! I realize there are a lot of Yankee and Mets fans here in the Berkshires, but it absolutely blows me away the number of Red Sox fans here who have never been to Fenway!

If you've never been, you should definitely check it out sometime as soon as possible. It's a great place to chill on a Sunday afternoon watching America's Pastime. But don't take my word for it, trust Fodor's Travel. They know. It's how they make their living.

See what other places made their "bucket list" by visiting Fodor's website here. By the way, what place came in at #1? Here's another hint: Some call it the Happiest Place On Earth!

And speaking of the Happiest Place On Earth, please keep reading:

