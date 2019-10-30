November Will Focus on Literature of The Berkshires

The first of a three part series entitled "In The Shadow of Two Great Hills: Literature of The Berkshires" will take place this Monday, November 4th at Knesset Israel located at 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield. Fitchburg State University Professor Michael Hoberman will focus on the how the Berkshire mountains and rivers have inspired several generations of writers including Henry David Thoreau, Herman Melville, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edna St. Vincent Millay and Hal Borland.

Session two on Veteran's Day, November 11th will concentrate on the literary legacy of small towns and farms in The Berkshires which spotlights on the writings of Catherine Maria Sedgwick, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Edith Wharton.

Session three will be held on November 18th which will explore the literature of the region's larger towns and the history of their industrial activity. Authors spotlighted in this series include Herman Melville, W.E.B. DuBois, Milton Bass and Joe Manning.

These free lectures begin at 10:45 and are open to the public. A kosher lunch will be served at 12 noon after each presentation. Advance reservations are required if you are attending this get-together. Adults 60 years of age and older are admitted for $2 and a $7 donation will be collected from everyone else. Call (413) 442-2200 to reserve your place for each luncheon that you plan to attend.

