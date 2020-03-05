NPC Announces 2020 Workshop Series

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has scheduled a series of 10 workshops for nonprofits in 2020. Workshop topics include: Demystifying Federal Grants, Volunteers Matter, ADA 101, Finding your Path to Sustainability, Essential Skills for Effective Nonprofit Board Service, Attracting & Maintaining Millennials, Diversity in Hiring, Annual Appeal Writing, Succession Planning, and Fraud Prevention.

The NPC will also host a nonprofit Boot Camp in July for new and emerging nonprofits. The organization recently launched “Nonprofit Office Hours,” in which consultants generously provide affordable consultations on topics such as HR, fundraising, Social Media, and donor research.

The Nonprofit Center was founded in 2016 to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow. More information about NPC’s educational offerings can be found online by going here.

Article Image: Liana Toscanini of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires