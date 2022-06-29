NY Based Price Chopper Recalls Kids Soap, 3 Berkshires Locations

If your kids have washed their hands with this soap, you may want to have them re-wash them with, well... a different soap.

This Kid's hand soap was recalled due to possible contamination...

Price Chopper/Market 32, based in Schenectady (with 3 locations in Berkshire County) has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall of Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap. This particular hand, according to the recall issued on Tuesday, may possibly be contaminated with P. Aeruginosa, which is a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk. Price Chopper authorities say that immunocompromised individuals are most at risk.

Check the UPC code on the bottle...

If you've purchased this soap for your little ones recently you will want to check for UCP code 37432200293. Officials at Price Chopper/Market 32 say that those who have purchased the product from their stores can return it to any Price Chopper or Market 32 location for a full refund.

Purchasers may have been notified already...

Price Chopper/Market 32 has a Broadnet Recall Notification Program, and many purchasers of the product may have already been notified about the voluntary manufacturer recall. The program uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers that the company has on file in connection with AdvantEdge (loyalty) cards in order to contact anyone who may have purchased the products in question. In this case, Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with UPC Code 37432200293.

Price Chopper/ Market 32, which is based in Schenectady, N.Y., has three supermarket locations in Berkshire County. They are in Pittsfield, Lenox, and Great Barrington.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now