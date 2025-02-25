Popular Discount Retailer Opening Another Massachusetts Location?

Retailers come and go, that's the nature of the beast. Over the years Massachusetts has seen businesses like Stop and Shop, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kohl's, Staples and more shut down underperforming locations or go out of business altogether.

One of the latest hits is Big Lots. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few months back many of the company's stores will be closing nationwide including Massachusetts stores.

While it has been a tough time for Big Lots another discount closeout retailer could be adding to its number of operating stores as Ocean State Job Lot confirmed that it recently purchased the Webster Plaza for $14.5 million. Big Lots is now located in the plaza which is located at 112-120 East Main St.

According to various online media reports, Ocean State Job Lot hasn't confirmed what it will do with the plaza but it has been confirmed that the Big Lots in the Webster Plaza will be closing on Mar. 17.

Unlike Big Lots, Ocean State Job Lot is thriving. In a 2024 online article, CT Insider reported "While companies like Big Lots and Family Dollar are closing stores in Connecticut and nationally, Ocean State Job Lot is adding stores, with five new locations planned for this fall across the Northeast." There couldn't be a clearer example of Ocean State thriving than its latest purchase in Webster.

What Ocean State Job Lot plans to do with the Webster Plaza remains to be seen but one thing is for sure Big Lots will be closing at that location in less than a month. Ocean State Job Lot has over 50 locations in Massachusetts with a 53rd opening in North Attleboro this year. You can view a list of Massachusetts Ocean State Job Lot stores by going here.

