October’s still rockin’…Great Concerts a quick drive from the Berkshires…

Days are shorter so it only makes sense to spend more time planning stuff to do at night. If you got some money in your pocket and you want to take in concert this month, I’ve got a list for you to check out. Now you’ll have to act fast because this isn’t a long laundry list into next year…nope this is a list of some of the biggest shows happening this month in October.

As early as Friday night (maybe Tonight depending on when you are reading this), Country music fans will be heading towards Mohegan Sun to see Blake Shelton. Saturday Mohegan switches gears and welcomes Harry Styles to the Uncasville stage. Not to be outdone Foxwoods hosts Nas also this Saturday night.

If you need more time to plan and you’re a Classic Rock fan next week is for you. The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald back with the band perform next Thursday night at Mohegan. This is the closest date to the Berkshires until the Doobs play at SPAC in June 2022. The man behind the keyboards of Yes, Rick Wakeman, has launched his one-man “The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour” and will be landing at the Ridge Playhouse in Ridgefield Connecticut. This show is only Rick and his grand piano.

Check out some other great shows happening within driving distance from the Berkshires this month. List sourced through ticketfaster.com and ticketmaster.com.

October Concert List

Friday 10/22/21 Blake Shelton - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT

Saturday 10/23/21 Harry Styles - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT

Saturday 10/23/21 Nas – Foxwoods – Mashantucket CT

Monday 10/25/21 Harry Styles-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 10/28/21 The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald - Mohegan Sun

Friday 10/29/21 The Monkees - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT

Saturday 10/30/21 Rick Wakeman – The Ridge Playhouse – Ridgefield CT

Saturday 10/30/21 Old Dominion - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT

Saturday 10/30/21 Peter Wolf – Academy of Music – Northampton MA

Saturday 10/30/21 Brothers Osborne-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Sunday 10/31/21 Machine Gun Kelly - Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT

Sunday 10/31/21 Samantha Fish – Infinity Music Hall – Hartford CT

