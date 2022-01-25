Purple paint marked on a tree may seem trivial, but to others, it is serious business. Attention Berkshire county residents: Have you seen this measure implemented particularly in rural areas? If not, that means the practice has not been enacted into law, but some of your neighbors could be "marking their territory". The state of Massachusetts has NOT recognized this practice, but 16 other states have put this practice into full measure.

Across the border in neighboring New York, it's a different story as portions of Columbia and Rensselaer counties have plenty of remote terrain and they want to join states like Louisiana, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Montana in making the process a full-fledged edict.

Although the Empire State has NOT officially enacted this measure into law, the public has voiced their opinions as State Representatives in Albany are voicing their support to enact this measure across the border. And what exactly is "The Purple Paint Law?" Let's examine this further together.

Property owners apply a strip of Krylon based purple enamel on a tree or someplace visible that attaches their property. To put it simply: "NO Trespassing". "Get The Heck Out Of There". Since this is not an official law in the books, those who non-intentionally wander into their terrain cannot face charges or legal action. If you are wondering, This practice is also NOT observed south of us in Connecticut and there are no immediate plans to enact a law in The Constitution State.

Case scenario: Lots of area residents and visitors roam the wooded areas of our tri-state region. What are the warning signs indicating an area where "purple paint" is prevalent? For starters, the alluring mixture MUST be visible to those who are out and about (at least 100 feet apart) and must be elevated over 3 feet from ground level. Last but not least, the marking should be 8 inches long plus an inch wide in diameter (Don't ask me how to figure this out because I've been always lousy in math)

Bottom line: If you want to walk in nature's background, be aware of your surroundings and don't stray where you're not supposed to. Otherwise, we are keeping a close watch to see if our neighbors out west will implement this practice from a legal standpoint. Stay tuned for a follow-up if the situation warrants.