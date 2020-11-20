Officials Report 398 Students Have Tested Positive

Massachusetts education officials report 398 students, 254 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a story reported on by WHDH/News 7 Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools.

The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

The Nov. 12 report results are:

District total student cases: There were 388 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18. That includes 1 in North Adams and 3 in Pittsfield.

District total staff cases: There were 238 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18. That includes 3 in North Adams and 3 in Pittsfield.

For much, much more on the story, including total numbers town by town statewide for both staff and students, check out the full story at WHDH/News 7's website here and we thank them for the update.