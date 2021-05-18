According to officials, the fire was brought to 75% containment as of yesterday afternoon. Firefighters worked hard yesterday aided by MA National Guard and MA State Police helicopter water drops. The fire is burning in steep, wooded terrain that is difficult to access, so the decision was made to pull people out for the day yesterday before nightfall set it. It would be too dangerous for firefighters to continue working in the dark and since there are no structures or people currently in danger the call was made to rest for the night.

Fire officials say the first responders need some rest and rehabilitation from this physically taxing work. Firefighting operations will continue this morning. The expectation is that they will be able to transition to a patrol and “mop-up” operation putting out hot spots over the next several days.