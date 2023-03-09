What the heck is going on? That's what I'm sayin'! We here in Massachusetts were pretty much over this winter's season back in February when milder temperatures seemed to be the norm.

Spring is nearing and the clocks are going forward on Sunday, but yes they are tracking a potential winter storm on Monday into Tuesday.

Oh Snow! 6 Or More Inches Headed For The Berkshires On Tuesday

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Friday: Cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds light and variable.

Friday night: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Saturday night: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 44F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday night: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Monday: Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Monday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tuesday: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tuesday night: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

