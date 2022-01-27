Ok, which one is it…the #1 Milkshake flavor in Massachusetts is…

In the dead of winter, I like thinking about the guilty pleasures of summer. It helps ward off the cold and gives me a chance to get lost in thought visualizing once again wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and feeling the warm sun on my face.

One of my favorite things to do on a hot weeknight is get everyone in the car and head off to Lucky’s in Lee for ice cream. At least that’s what the posse orders. My go-to is a chocolate milkshake. There’s nothing like that rich chocolatey goodness. I can almost taste it right now. My next thought was that chocolate had to be the #1 flavor by far. That led me down the rabbit hole of the world wide web searching for the answer. What is the most popular milkshake flavor?

RTA Outdoor Living, a company that designs and sells custom outdoor barbeque stations and kitchens, has released a survey of the top milkshake flavors in each state. The data making up the survey was compiled based on Google Trends search data over the past 12 months according to the report.

There are countless flavors of milkshakes available with many of what you would expect to be the most popular flavors all making the list in a number of states across the country. All of the major players did well…Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, Coffee, and Oreo Cookie. They all made it to #1 according to the RTA Outdoor Living report.

Here in Massachusetts, it was Coffee that reigned supreme as “The Most Popular Milkshake” in the state. Coffee only topped the list in 3 states and all are in New England. The other two coffee-loving states are Rhode Island and Vermont according to RTA Outdoor Living. Elsewhere in New England, Maine loves Chocolate, while the top milkshake search was Vanilla in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The most popular milkshake flavor in the country is Strawberry with a total of 10 states searching online the most for that flavor. Chocolate was not far behind with 8 states, Oreo was tops in 6 states, Shamrock and Vanilla with 5. Some of the flavors that made the list in at least 1 state were Banana, Orange Creamsicle, Pineapple, Nutella, Peach, Peanut Butter, and Peppermint.

In 2022 we not only have an array of milkshake flavors, but we also have so many different alternatives to the base of the shake…the milk. There’s Oat Milk, Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Hemp Milk, and others.

Whatever your go-to milkshake is, it can be enjoyed year-round whether it’s in the middle of July or the end of January. There isn’t much in life more satisfying than that first sip of an ice-cold milkshake. To see the complete state-by-state breakdown click on this link to RTA Outdoor Living.

