‘Old Man Jeff’s Barbecue Company’ Opening Soon In The Former Portsmitt’s Location in Pittsfield

The Peck's Rd. area in wonderful Ward 7 in Pittsfield, MA is coming alive again! The Sportsman's Club (Sporties) recently announced that they are open again, and now delicious BBQ is near.

Residents in that area of Pittsfield certainly miss food and drink and entertainment options since COVID either abruptly shut down or severely hindered business.

PortSmitt's closed in October of 2020 and was eventually purchased, and now it's BBQ time!

Introducing "Old Man Jeff's Barbecue Company"

Old Man Jeff's BBQ Facebook Old Man Jeff's BBQ Facebook loading...

I was driving by that location the other day and noticed some signage outside indicating that opening day is soon to come.

Old Man Jeff's post on Facebook reads:

Some might say things are starting to move along over here at 370 Pecks Road. Old Man Jeff’s can be found on google maps.

So what’s our opening date? We’re thinking maybe in a week or so? With that comes a heads up.

This is a scratch operation in every sense of the word. Our recipes are entirely from scratch. We are building this business from scratch. We are minimally staffed. We have no investors. We are learning our equipment.

Show us a restaurant anywhere that opens within 8 weeks of acquisition. For now, please be thinking of us as a food truck with limited menu offerings and product availability.

Old Man Jeff's BBQ Facebook Old Man Jeff's BBQ Facebook loading...

Because we hope to grow, and grow quickly, we are building a team that wants to grow with us. Folks who love barbecue, want to learn how to build a business from the ground up, bring people together and serve communities, want mentorship, and develop skills that serve them wherever their interests take them, might want to stop by and talk with Jeff.

Today it’s ribs and chicken. Our house sauce won the day yesterday in our very limited samplings. Is it true New Englanders don’t care so much for vinegar flavors in their food?

Keep spreading the word!

Old Man Jeff's BBQ FAcebook Old Man Jeff's BBQ Facebook loading...

Looks pretty fantastic to me.