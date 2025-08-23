Massachusetts is Home to the Second Oldest Bowling Alley in the Country

One sport that is popular in New England, especially in Massachusetts, is candlepin bowling. Why is it popular in Massachusetts? Well, one reason is that the sport was first played in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1880. According to Candlepin 101, there are 49 candlepin bowling alleys in Massachusetts (more than any state in the country), from Harvard to Cape Cod.

What is Candlepin Bowling?

Using hand-sized balls and narrow pins, candlepin bowling is a skillful sport, requiring minimal physical strength while demanding great timing, dexterity, and patience from each participant. The good news is that pretty much anyone can play the sport, as the balls are very lightweight. Candlepin bowling was something I grew up on, along with many of my friends, as we used to frequent Valley Park Lanes in North Adams when we were kids.

America's Second Oldest Bowling Alley is Located in Massachusetts

One interesting fact I discovered is that the second-oldest bowling alley in America is located in Massachusetts...Shelburne Falls, to be exact, and it features candlepin bowling. The name of the bowling alley is Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley, and it has been operating continuously since 1906.

New England.com included this quote from then-owner Joanne Gaulin in a 2014 article that featured the Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley.

We get a lot of people [specifically tourists and leaf peepers] who come in and say, ‘How cute! It’s toy bowling!’ They think that means it’s going to be easy, But once we get them into shoes and out there, they quickly realize that it’s a lot harder.”

While there are many candlepin bowling alleys to choose from in Massachusetts, you'll want to check out Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley and become a part of history. It's not every day someone can say they bowled at America's second-oldest bowling alley, but if you stop over and participate with some friends and/or family, you'll be able to. Now those are some fun bragging rights.

