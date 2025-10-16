Massachusetts has several very old towns and cities throughout the state. Of course,, America just celebrated another birthday this past July 4th. In fact, it was America's 249th birthday. But did you know that there is a town in Massachusetts that's much older than that? By much older, we mean more than a century older. And even beyond that, it's more than 150 years older than America.

Sure, this may come as common knowledge to the average resident in Massachusetts, but it's also a historical fact that can be quite stunning given the stark realization to some. Massachusetts oldest city is just about 156 years older than America.

What is the oldest city or town in Massachusetts?

If you know anything about history, you likely know that the oldest town in Massachusetts is Plymouth, which was established in the year 1620.

For those familiar with history, you probably know about the English settlers coming over on the Mayflower. While there is the myth that the Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock, it actually anchored at what is known today as Provincetown Harbor in Cape Cod.

Why did the settlers call the town Plymouth?

The reason the settlers came up with the town name of Plymouth was due to the fact that they initially had set sail from Plymouth, England.

The town of Plymouth, which officially turns 405 years old this Fall, is known for its rich history, but also has plenty of great attractions to visit that don't necessarily have to do with its historical nature. The coastal spot has several beaches and its downtown right off the waterfront has several cafes, restaurants, gift shops, galleries, and other attractions for everyone. And its one more prime spot to take a road trip no matter what time of year it is, even if it's just to checkout the history behind Massachusetts oldest town.