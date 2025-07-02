With the rich U.S. history the state of Massachusetts has, it's never shocking when a particular spot within the state is recognized for being among the oldest places in the country. But what if that particular place was among the oldest of its kind in the world? There happens to be a restaurant in the Bay State that meets that criteria. Given its popularity, you could also say this restaurant is well-renowned at this point. So, what Massachusetts restaurant is among the oldest, not just in the U.S., but in the world?

The very popular food publication 'Love Food' recently did the research to seek out the oldest restaurants in the world. This restaurant has also recently received accolades for being "North America's Best Landmark Restaurant" in case you're wondering the magnitude of just how iconic this Massachusetts spot is.

Where Massachusetts Restaurant is Among the Oldest Restaurants in the World?

If it hasn't already been given away by now, this restaurant in downtown Boston and is the legendary Union Oyster House.

Union Oyster House in Boston ranks as the 40th oldest restaurant in the world. It's no shock to see this legendary spot recognized once again. Here is what 'Love Food" said about the oldest restaurant in Massachusetts:

Boston’s Union Oyster House has been serving oysters (and more) since 1826. A Designated National Historic Landmark, the restaurant has featured on multiple 'best restaurants' lists over the years, both in the US and around the world. The restaurant is cosy, with dark wood interiors, and oysters are obviously the number one menu choice – but other seafood dishes are available, too. Lobster rolls, crab cakes and fish and chips are all customer favourites. And what better way to finish than with a slice of Boston cream pie?

In case you're wondering, the oldest restaurant in the world is St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria, which was first documented in 803 AD.

But when it comes to the Union Oyster House, there's no shortage of accolades that this spot has been recognized for so why wouldn't it also happen to be among the oldest restaurants in the world. If you happen to find yourself in downtown Boston, be sure to stop by this iconic spot!

