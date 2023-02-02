The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old

Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.

Being a Berkshire County resident my entire life there are still things about the Berkshires that I'm learning and discovering. For example, I recently discovered that Sheffield is the oldest town in the Berkshires. It's true. The town was incorporated in 1733. The town has close to 3,500 residents (according to the 2020 census). If you have never visited Sheffield you should plan a visit.

The town has some fun attractions like the Old Covered Bridge, Bartholomew's Cobble, and Dewey Hall to name a few. Plus, if you are interested in supporting the local youth in the community, you are invited to attend a Sheffield Kiwanis meeting and perhaps become a member of the club. You can learn more about Sheffield Kiwanis by going here.

I personally find the town to be both fun and peaceful as I have some great memories of djing weddings and events in the town including underneath a tent in a private field on Hewins Street and inside of Dewey Hall. Sheffield is a wonderful gem here in Berkshire County. Learn more about the town by going here.

