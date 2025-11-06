Berkshire County is good at many things, but one thing we particularly excel at is coming together when someone is in need. A gentleman named Luke Tomashek grew up in Pittsfield. His world was turned upside down when he discovered in May 2025 that his fiancé, Olivia Kravetz (30), was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Luke's family reached out to us, asking us to spread the word. Absolutely!

It's Time for Berkshire County to Come Together...Olivia Needs a Double-Lung Transplant

Olivia is a non-smoker, but cancer has still taken over her lungs. Luckily, Oliva has been accepted into the double-lung transplant DREAM program at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. This is Olivia's chance at overcoming the cancer that has taken over her lungs. As you can imagine, this is wonderful news, but the procedure and everything that comes with it are going to require support and a lot of money. This is where you can help in Olivia's cause.

A GoFundMe Page Has Been Created for Olivia

Olivia's family has set up a GoFundMe page. Donations will help defray the cost of the ICU-grade medical air transplant Olivia needs, along with medical and living expenses for Olivia's treatment over the next year. This is a life-saving procedure for Olivia. If you can afford to donate a few dollars, Olivia and her family will be very grateful. You can visit Olivia's GoFundMe page here.

