Massachusetts has seen many retailers come and go. Times have been tough for the retail industry over the past few years as shopping habits have shifted to online purchases. If online shopping wasn't already popular enough, the pandemic kicked it into full gear.

Some Retailers are Thriving and are Opening New Stores in Massachusetts

But with the struggles that the retail industry has faced over the years, some retailers have been able to turn things around, and some companies are opening new stores. Seasonal favorite Spirit Halloween continues to open new stores throughout the Bay State each August through November. Burlington has also been opening new locations. Pittsfield was treated to a new Burlington store in the former Staples site over the summer.

A Popular Discount Retail Chain Continues to Open New Stores at a Lightning Fast Rate

Speaking of Pittsfield, we can't forget that the city also saw the opening of discount retail chain Ollie's in the former Big Lots site this past summer. In addition, the company plans on opening nine new stores in the U.S. this October. One of those locations will be in Massachusetts.

Where and When Will Ollie's Open Its New Massachusetts Store?

Ollie's will be opening a new store in Fitchburg on October 15. Here's the address for the new store:

353 John Fitch Hwy.

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Ollie's posted a message on its website regarding the opening of the new Massachusetts store.

Hey folks, we’re celebrating the opening of our new store in Fitchburg on Wednesday, October 15th. Find us off John Fitch Hwy, in Wallace Plaza in the old Big Lots! 353 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg, MA 01420 You'll save up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices on brand-name food, housewares, flooring, books, clothing, bed & bath, toys and so much more! We've got items of all descriptions...and some beyond description!

You can get more details about the Fitchburg store opening by going here.

