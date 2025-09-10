Bargain Outlet Opening in Western Massachusetts Only Has 6 Stores in the State
Berkshire County will see the opening of a new discount store soon. Ollie's will be opening its Pittsfield store on September 11 in the former Big Lots building on Dalton Avenue.
The following message is posted on the company's website regarding the opening of the Pittsfield store:
Hey folks, we are opening our new store on Thursday, September 11th, at 9 am in Pittsfield. Find us off Dalton Ave next to the Subway in the old Big Lots! 457 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201 You'll save up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices on brand-name food, housewares, flooring, books, clothing, bed & bath, toys, and so much more! We've got items of all descriptions...and some beyond description!
Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory since 1982. The website lists a wide variety of items under the deals category, including patio furniture, Disney bedding, and accessories, As Seen on TV Deals, Del Monte canned goods, kids' workbooks, fall decor, flashlights, area rugs, party store supplies, and more. The store appears to cater to a wide range of age groups.
READ MORE: A Seasonal Favorite is Officially Open in the Berkshires
How Many Ollie's Stores are in Massachusetts?
While some folks may be sad that Big Lots is no longer in the Berkshires, some may discover they like Ollie's even more. One thing of note is that Pittsfield is one of the few cities in Massachusetts that has an Oliie's store. Including Pittsfield, there are only six Ollie's stores in Massachusetts, including the following:
Fitchburg
353 John Fitch Hwy
Fitchburg, MA 01420
New Bedford
500 Kings Hwy
New Bedford, MA 02745
Pittsfield
457 Dalton Ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Plymouth
10 Pilgrim Hill Road
Plymouth, MA 02360
Seekonk
140 Taunton Ave
Seekonk, MA 02771
Worcester
899 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus