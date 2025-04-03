‘In-N-Out Burger’ Coming to Massachusetts-NH Border Turns Out to Be a Prank

WOW! The last we heard, In-N-Burger said there's no way they can make it work in New England.

According to Yahoo! Finance, owner Lynsi Snyder (the granddaughter of the burger chain's founders) said Tennessee will most likely be the furthest east she opens an In-N-Out while she's in charge.

Never say never because it's happening!

Except... It's not after all.

We've been salivating for this incredible burger restaurant for years and years, and a prank that it was opening its first mouthwatering fast food deliciousness in New England right over the Massachusetts state line in Nashua isn't happening.

40 states, including all of New England, live without this famously delicious fast-food burger joint.

Tennessee is supposed to be the eleventh state by 2026 when a Nashville location opens, but that's it.

Check this photo out that started the April Fool's fun.

In-N-Out is among the pickiest when it comes to opening its phenomenally incredible fast food chains because location matters.

According to the OnlyBos Instagram page, In-N-Out doesn't freeze, microwave, or pre-package any food. This means that there has to be a hamburger patty-making factory or a place to open one within 300 miles of the restaurant.

In-N-Out originated in Los Angeles more than 75 years ago. It only has some 400 locations all in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington state.

It's privately owned versus franchised, so it's also extremely cautious with over-expanding. This way it can keep it's prices lower than all its competitors.