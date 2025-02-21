Popular Restaurant Chain Permanently Closes Massachusetts Location for Unknown Reasons

Over the years I have been receiving my kidney care in Springfield, Massachusetts. I had a kidney transplant in 2017 and I visit my nephrologist regularly in Springfield for follow-up appointments.

Over the years one of the things I have enjoyed about going to the appointments in Springfield is having lunch or dinner at On the Border in West Springfield. My wife and I have dined at the location many times over the years. I particularly enjoyed ordering the chicken and steak fajitas.

The End of An Area for This Massachusetts Location

It looks like though that my opportunities to dine at On the Border in West Springfield are no more as the 33 Border Way location has permanently closed.

Why The Abrupt Closure?

The front door of this location has a sign that reads: “Dear valued guests, With a heavy heart, we announce that this location is now permanently closed". There is speculation that one of the reasons the restaurant may have closed is due to some roof collapse damage due to snow and ice as reported by various Massachusetts media outlets. However, that reason hasn't been confirmed by any staff members or managers at On the Border.

Fond Memories

It's a bummer that the West Springfield location has come to an end as I have so many fond memories of dining there including attending a surprise birthday for one of my college friends several years ago. On the Border still has a location in Woburn, Massachusetts. You can see if there is a location near you by going here.

