Once Again, The Berkshires Were Treated To A Bee Gees Experience

One of my regrets in life is NOT seeing The Bee Gees perform LIVE in concert as twin brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb left us unexpectedly. Barry is the sole survivor of this magnificent trio of musicians who graced us with GREAT music throughout the 60's and 70's. This past Saturday night, it was the next best thing as The New York Bee Gees came back to the Berkshires after a five year absence. This group performed to a sold-out show at Pittsfield's Colonial Theater in 2017 and they returned at the same venue to do it all over again in high fashion.

Fans have called this performance "extravagant" in nature as audiences were treated to a Bee Gees experience that was equivalent to the real thing, a tribute to one of the most iconic groups in pop music. They performed an assortment of their earlier hits from the mid to late 60's including "New York Mining Disaster", "To Love Somebody", "Words" and "I've Got To Get A Message To You" to name a few.

They also did a fantastic job bringing back those memorable dance hits from "Saturday Night Fever" and brought back some 70's classics including "Nights On Broadway" and "Fanny" (Be Tender With My Love). "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" plus classic duets "Islands In The Stream" and "Guilty" which were penned by the Brothers Gibb and they sang background on both of these gems. There was plenty of camaraderie in this show as audience members sang along and even danced to some of the group's timeless selections. In case you weren't in house, here is a sample of what you missed:

(Video courtesy of William Clare and YouTube)

Lead singer Peter Mazzeo was the perfect Barry Gibb as he commanded the stage with his superb falsetto vocals. Tom Flyntz and Manny Focarazzo brought Robin and Maurice back to life. Female lead singer Tammi Wolfe joined Peter in the classic duets and performed a nice version of Samantha Sang's sole 70's hit "Emotion" (another tune co-written by the famous trio and they were featured in background vocals). Popular lead guitarist Michael Flyntz and drummer Peter Lazos also put their two cents in making this encore performance a success. "You Should Be Dancing" from "Saturday Night Fever" was one of their encores and here is a clip featuring scenes that highlighted John Travolta's dancing savvy:

(Video clip courtesy of Alexandre Ribiero and YouTube)

A special thank you to our sponsors, Bishop West Real Estate located at Park Street in Adams and The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank who teamed up with Townsquare-Berkshire to present this musical extravaganza which provided audiences a perfect stroll down memory lane (present company included) as we can't wait for another encore performance that features this terrific trio taking center stage in our backyard.

Dancing feet. Ivan Sedlak loading...

A TRUE dose of "Night Fever" was delivered for all and we were "Stayin' Alive" dancing and singing to the musical memories. The New York Bee Gees are currently touring nationwide with upcoming stops in East Northport, New York and Broward County in Florida. We can't wait until they make another return to the beautiful Berkshires and YES, I'll be there once again front row and center to see them perform once again.