One Berkshire County Team Heading To Gillette For State Championship

The Wahconah Warriors have earned a trip to Foxboro to play an MIAA State Championship football game the first week in December. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association today announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships that will be played at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 1st, Thursday, Dec. 2nd, and Monday, Dec. 6th.

According to a media release from the MIAA today, for the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England’s most famous football field.

Wahconah takes on Cohasett on December 1st...

According to the MIAA, the three-day event begins on Dec. 1st with a tripleheader featuring Hull vs. Randolph, Wahconah vs. Cohasset, and North Reading vs. Swampscott and continues with three more games on Dec. 2nd, before concluding on Dec. 6 with a doubleheader featuring Abington vs. Rockland and Scituate vs. Duxbury. The three-day slate will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with a tournament experience of a lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a look at the game schedule over the three days...

If you want to go...

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that you add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game or event. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at https://www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

What will the cost be?

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game-day discount of $3 off adult admission at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (must show game ticket). Wednesday’s tickets provide access to all three Wednesday games, Thursday’s tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Monday’s tickets provide access to that day’s doubleheader. Please note re-entry to this event is prohibited. A portion of the ticket price also goes to the Town of Foxborough per the town’s user charge fee.

(Check back... we will put up broadcast details soon.)

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

