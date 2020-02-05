‘One Book One Community’ with Rachel Louise Snyder

Rachel Louise Snyder author of 'No Visible Bruises: What We Don't Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us' will host a community talk entitled 'One Book One Community' on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Colonial Theater located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington has been talking about this event and domestic violence throughout the Berkshires and in general over the past couple of months on the WSBS 'Let's Talk' program. You can get all of the details about the book and the Berkshire County Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force by listening to the District Attorney's interview here.

Rachel's talk is free and open to the public but please RSVP by emailing events.berkshireda@mass.gov.

You can learn more about Rachel Louise Snyder by going here.

