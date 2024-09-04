One MA City Needs To Experience More Kindness
It's a known fact that in this "so-called 21st century", kindness is lacking these days in more ways than one. Which leads me to announcing that five urban areas have been deemed "rude in nature" and Massachusetts is highly represented in this shameful list.
(Photo image of Boston, MA courtesy of The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
The Bay State's largest city, Boston has one of the worst reputations for rudeness in all of the United States. According to Business Insider and Survey Monkey, they took a poll as 2,100 Americans recently cast their votes on what they believed were the five rudest U.S. cities from a list of the country’s 50 largest cities.
(Photo image of NYC courtesy of Getty Images-Hulton Archive)
Those who were surveyed were unanimous that my ol' hometown, New York City came in at the top for being rude in our nation. Boston didn’t finish far behind the Big Apple, as the capital city took the fifth coveted spot.
(Photo image of Los Angeles, California courtesy of Tony Webster and Wikimedia Commons)
Los Angeles, California (aka La La Land) our nation's capital, Washington D.C., and Chicago, Illinois respectively came in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place.
(Photo image of US Capitol in Washington DC courtesy of tupungato)
This is NOT a list where your hometown wants to be represented, but in some cases, the reality sets in!
Rounding out the top 10: Detroit, Michigan, Buffalo, New York, Baltimore, Maryland, the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (this does not exemplify it's nickname by coming in at # 9)and the city by the Bay, San Francisco, California.
(Photo image of Hartford State capital courtesy of Ultima Gaina)
South of the border, a pair of New England capital cities, Hartford, Connecticut came in at # 26 and Providence, Rhode Island also made the list as the 48th ranked rudest city.
(Photo image of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood courtesy of Focus)
BOTTOM LINE: We all need to experience a feeling of humanity and togetherness (it was a staple at Mr. Roger's neighborhood) especially during these tough times, but the unfortunate thing is this concept is going in the opposite direction and if you ask me, that is not a good scenario.
(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a story that aired on https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/massachusetts-is-home-one-rudest-cities-america-survey-finds/Q55C3WW6YBEVJOZMGWPPE7VAOY/)
