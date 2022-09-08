One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA

Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring."

Which I totally understand, growing up in Adams 20 plus years. But that doesn't I don't like a small town like Adams. I actually have some co-workers that prefer a small town over 'the big city" any day. Anyways, the point is small towns have their big advantages over a city.

So which small town made the best in America?

Rockport, Massachusetts. Located about 40 miles from Boston. Also known as "The Other Cape" being the fact that it is almost perfectly Parallel North of "Cape Cod." Summer maybe over but you can enjoy other festivities in another town not far from this small town this fall which will get into on a later post. Keyword: "Which." Hint? Wink Wink.

Being that the population is just less than 7,000 according to the 2020 census, it's no surprise that Rockport is the best smallest town in the USA. Tourists seek getaways during the summer months and explore many of the local shops that Rockport has to offer.

If you're already pre-planning your next summer of 2023 road trip (I know I am), Rockport Massachusetts just may be your next destination.

I want to know, what small town did you grow up in and why do you think it's the best? Drop your answer on our station app.

