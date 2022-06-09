One More Gun Is Off The Streets Of A Western Massachusetts City

Another large capacity firearm is off the streets of the Western Massachusetts city of Springfield after an arrest and seizure of the weapon on Tuesday night.

Police received a tip that the suspect was in possession of the weapon...

The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit was able to make the arrest at the intersection of Fernbank Road and Castlegate Drive in Springfield shortly after 9:30 PM Tuesday. 18-year-old Joebrian Davis was taken into custody after the Springfield Police Department received a tip that he was in possession of the weapon.

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, after they received the tip and then saw Davis leaving his apartment building on a bicycle, police applied for and were able to obtain a search warrant for the man's apartment.

The loaded gun was tucked away in the suspect's shorts...

When police caught up with Davis, he was found with the firearm in the pocket of his shorts. The loaded gun had a clip with 14 rounds of ammunition.

(Above: a large capacity firearm seized upon the arrest of 18-year-old Joebrian Davis Tuesday evening in Springfield)

Davis is facing two charges...

The 18-year-old Davis was charged with: Carrying a Firearm without a License, and Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm in a Public Way.

Kudos to the Springfield Police Department for their efforts in getting yet one more gun off the streets of Springfield. It may only be one gun, but who knows what that "one gun" might have been used for in the days ahead.

