One Of Massachusetts’ Best Family-Run Businesses Has Closed

And the bad news keeps on coming, Massachusetts residents! Another business in the Commonwealth officially closed down for good this past weekend. And, even worse, it was family-owned and operated.

On a large-scale, Massachusetts has seen many popular chains close-up shop recently including Joann Fabric and Craft's and On The Border Mexican Restaurant. And those two are just the tip of the iceberg.

A little closer to home, Berkshire County has seen many beloved stores and restaurants permanently closing their doors lately including Gorham & Norton, Chili's, Baba Louie's, Krispy Kone, The Old Mill. Again, just the tip of the iceberg.

Now MassLive reports that one of the best family-owned and operated restaurant/catering business in the Bay State closed permanently this past weekend. After 10 years, one of the North Shore's most popular eateries is no longer.

Tavern on 28, a restaurant and catering company in Andover, Massachusetts has said goodbye after a decade. In an Instagram post last week, owner Tom Walsh had this to say:

We have truly been so grateful for your support and loyalty....We look forward to what the future holds, and we hope our paths will cross again soon.

Walsh did not state the official reason for the restaurant's closure, but he did disclose that the decision to close was difficult. Tavern on 28, originally called Town Market when it opened in 2015, was known for offering delicious food at affordable prices.

