There are some cities and states throughout the U.S. that carry a distinct reputation that gets tethered to them. Unfortunately, it seems that there is a city in Massachusetts that seems to have its own bad reputation for being rather ill-mannered. In fact, it happens to be ranked as one of the absolute most rude cities in the entire country.

Personally, I feel pretty lucky to be where I'm living in Massachusetts. It's my third year living here, and some of the people here are some of my most favorite people in the world. And one of the main reasons they are as such, is because they are each a nice person. So, from a personal standpoint, I don't know how a conclusion was come to that one of the cities in this state is among the rudest in the U.S. However, a cultural lifestyle publication known as 'Preply' recently researched which cities were the most rude. It seems one of our cities here in the Bay State ended up checking quite a few of those rude boxes.

What is the Rudest City in Massachusetts?

Sure enough, our biggest, most populous, and capital of our state ended up as the rudest city in Massachusetts. It seems that Boston is not just the rudest city in the state, but also ranks as the 6th rudest city in the country.

It seems that 'Preply' wasn't the only publication that thought Massachusetts as a whole was rude. It's pretty telling that the Bay State is the second rudest state overall. That seems to beg the question, "What is going on in Rhode Island?"

It seems that according to 'Preply', these were a few big factors in determining the rudest cities in the U.S.:

Lack of care for others

Being loud in shared spaces

A lack of self-awareness

In my time being here in Massachusetts, and the handful of times I've been out in Boston, I have yet to experience any excessive rudeness from others. However, there does seem to be a certain stigma in movies where Boston has a certain attitude about it. Boston's sports fans on television and in movies are often depicted as being rude.

It seems that in conducting the research, 'Preply' used a survey of the city's own residents to determine just how rude its citizens are on a rudeness scale. On a 1-10 rudeness scale, Boston's score was 8.35. Yikes! However, the rudest was Miami, followed by Philadelphia, Tampa, Louisville, and Oakland. We're actually only 6th during the past year after being 5th on the list in 2022. So, improvement?

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps